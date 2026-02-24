Karanbagh Colony residents chip in for 32 CCTV cameras

In a significant step towards community policing and urban surveillance, the residents of Karanbagh Colony Saidabad, on Monday formally handed over 32 high-definition CCTV cameras to the Hyderabad City Police under the ‘Empowering Your Everyday Safety’ (EYES) and ‘Donate a Camera’ initiative.

The cameras were donated by the Karanbagh Colony Association, led by President Myladri Srinivas and Secretary Sudershan Gaddam, in the presence of Hyderabad City police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjanar emphasised “CCTV cameras act as ‘force multipliers’ for the police department. A single camera can perform the work of a hundred police officers by providing 24/7 surveillance and unbiased evidence.”

Addressing the gathering, he made a sincere appeal to the citizens and corporate sectors of Hyderabad to actively participate in the city’s safety mission. He urged everyone to come forward and donate CCTV cameras under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, emphasizing that collective community contribution is vital to enhancing the security infrastructure and making Hyderabad a safer city for all.

DCPs Khare Kiran Prabhakar and Ch Rupesh, ACP S Venkat Reddy, Chandra Mohan (SHO Saidabad), Ramesh (Inspector IT Cell, Hyderabad) and colony association members G Ravichandra Yadav, N Venugopal Rao, and . Tirumurthulu and others were present.