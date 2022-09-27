Dasara Navaratri celebrations begin

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): In Rajamahendravaram city, Devi Navratri celebrations have started grandly at many places. The 89th Navratri celebration of Goddess Sri Bala Tripura Sundari will be held on a grand scale. According to the muhurtham, the statue of Amma was installed after midnight on Sunday. Special pujas were performed in the early hours of Monday.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram, city MLA Adireddy Bhavani, rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chaudhary, RUDA chairperson M Sharmila Reddy and many other prominent persons visited the Goddess and offered special puja.

MP Bharat Ram said that he prayed Goddess Durga to protect all people with kindness.

Due to Covid pandemic for the past two years, Devi Chowk celebrations were not held and now the celebrations are being held in a large scale. The decorations with huge electric lights and big settings are dazzling the eyes.

Navratri celebrations are taking place at many other areas also in Rajamahendravaram like Kotipalli bus stand, Mangala Varapu Peta, Panasa Chettu Center at Danawai Babu temple, JN Road, Quarry Center, Katheru Shantinagar, etc.

MP Bharat was the chief guest at the inauguration of Devi Navaratri Mahotsavam organised by the priests at Markandeya Swamy temple.