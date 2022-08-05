Date extended for online payment for Polycet-2022

Guntur: Convener of Polycet-2022 and Technical Education Commissioner Dr Pola Bhaskar informed that the last date for the online payment and certificates verification of web counselling is extended till August 11, for the benefit of the students, who passed SSC ASE-2022. Option entry will be from August 6 to August 11. Change of options is on August 12, release of allotments is on August 16 and classes will commence from August 22.

Dr Pola Bhaskar informed that all the candidates should register for Polycet admission and attend for certificates verification at the nearest helpline centre.