Daughter Sharmila needs me more in Telangana: Y S Vijayamma

Guntur: The YSRCP plenary saw the exit of party honorary president Y S Vijayalakshmi. While showering praises on her son and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, she made it clear that as a mother she would like to stand by her daughter Sharmila who was testing waters in Telangana state.

"I cannot continue with both the parties - YSRCP and YSRTP (launched by Y S Sharmila in Telangana) and hence I will resign to this one," she said to dispel the speculation to the contrary. "Daughter needs me more and hence, moving," she declared.

It was an emotional farewell as she recalled her husband, late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's contribution to the people's welfare and blessed Jagan Mohan Reddy, on his onward march in the same direction.

To counter the TDP claim of her getting dumped by Jagan perhaps, she went on to assure the gathering that she would be with Jagan "all the time". But what surprised all was her criticism of the alleged "yellow media," at the plenary and accusing them of circulating her resignation letter.

The surprise element in this was that the same media house was given a full-page advertisement by her daughter. Again, it is the same media house which gives maximum coverage to Sharmila's activities.

Meanwhile, there are speculations in political circles that the place vacated by Vijayalakshmi would be given to Y S Bharati. However, party sources deny it.

Vijayalakshmi was proud to say that her son was following the footsteps of his father in the true sense by making it a mission to serve the people of the State. She said that Rajasekhara Reddy died 13 years ago but continued to live in the hearts of the people forever.

She added that the aim behind the establishment of the YSRCP was to serve the people and uplift the downtrodden sections of society. She said Jagan always wanted to help the people and the focus of his governance was on alleviating the problems of the people. His governance was not about politics or countering the Opposition strategies.

While appreciating that Jagan had kept 90% of poll promises, she had a word of praise for her daughter Sharmila. She said Sharmila started YSRTP and wanted to take forward the legacy of YSR in Telangana as well. She said that it was her responsibility to support both the siblings.

She further said her decision to resign from the YSRCP was because Sharmila needed her undivided support and attention as Telangana would soon go to Assembly elections. She advised Sharmila to have a different strategy for Telangana.