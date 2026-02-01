Day 5: Growing public support for ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’

Vijayawada: The fifth day of the ongoing 'Drugs Pai Dandayatra' cycle rally was conducted with great enthusiasm on Saturday, witnessing increasing participation from educational institutions and the general public. Students, teachers, and citizens voluntarily joined the rally, extending a warm welcome and expressing solidarity with the anti-drug campaign.

The fifth-day cycle rally commenced from Film Colony and Lucky Apartments in Machavaram police station limits. About 50 students from BSRK Municipal High School, along with members of Amaravati Runners, participated in the rally, raising slogan ‘Stop drugs, win life’ and riding bicycles under the banner of ‘Memu Saitam’.

Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao actively took part in the rally by cycling along with the participants, lending strong support to the initiative. The rally passed through Vijayanagar Colony and Maithri Colony before reaching the Social Welfare Hostel at Gangireddula Dibba in Gunadala.

Addressing the gathering there, MLA Rammohan Rao highlighted the harmful effects of drug abuse on individuals and society. He also explained the stringent punishments prescribed under the law for drug consumption, possession, and sale, urging people to stay away from narcotic substances and contribute to a drug-free society.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Murali Krishna, Machavaram CI DV Ramana, personnel from Task Force and Eagle teams, members of Amaravati Runners team, along with around 300 students and teachers, participated in the programme.