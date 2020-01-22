Day-long drama comes to end, council chairman refers three capital bill to select committee

After a series of adjournments and a day-long drama over the three capital bills, the legislative council chairman Muhammad Ahmad Shariff has referred the decentralisation and equal development of all regions and repeal of CRDA bills to the select committee.

Despite the rule of the house doesn't allow the bill to be sent to select committee according to rules but under the Chairman's power, I am referring the two bills to the select committee.

The YSRCP members who are shocked with the decision are objecting and protesting in front of the chairman's chamber in the upper house.

Later, the chairman has adjourned the council indefinitely.












