DCIP gives unique opportunity to students

Nellore: Good news for the students pursuing graduation and post-graduation as the government has introduced unique and first of its kind opportunity directly with the district Collector, titled as District Collector’s Internship Programme (DCIP).

Under this innovative concept students would gain first-hand exposure to policy implementation of government schemes, as they will be involved in various issues like planning, monitoring, and evaluating public programmes, assisting drafting reports, policy briefs and presentations regarding the administrative matters and welfare schemes introduced by the government.

According to district Collector O Anand, as per the guidelines, students pursuing degree, in final year or recent graduates or postgraduates from the disciplines like Public Administration, Social Service, Development Studies, Engineering or other relevant fields are eligible to join this programme. He said students, who want to join this unique programme, should have critical thinking skills, analytical skills and ability to coordinate with diverse stake holders. Candidates, who completes 3 to 6 months internship, will be facilitated with internship certificates and honorarium based on their performance. Interested students should submit their resume to [email protected]. Last date for submission of applications is June 15.