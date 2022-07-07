DCMS launches counter for fertilisers, seeds

Vizianagaram: District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) has started activity to supply seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers in Kharif season. The society started a counter at Vizianagaram and Bobbili. Dr Avanapu Bhavana, chairperson of DCMS on Wednesday launched the special fertiliser and seed counter at office. Agriculture joint director VT Ramarao, DCMS marketing manager P Sai Kumar, directors and other officials were presented on the occasion.

At least 90,811 hectares of paddy are being cultivated in present Kharif season in the district. Farmers need as many as 41,850 quintals of seed to complete the paddy sowing. Therefore, the government of Andhra Pradesh has been supplying seeds as well as fertilisers for subsidy rates to the farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendralu (RBK) and other agriculture agencies. However, few farmers are facing difficulties to get the seeds in time due to various reasons.

DCMS officials have been supplying MTU-1121, Sona Masuri and Sambha Masuri seeds and Urea, DAP and Potash fertilisers to the farmers through special counters.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhavana said, "We were unable to supply seeds and fertilisers through DCMS in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, I am happy to supply the seeds and fertilisers with government subsidy rates to farmers this year. We have been offering a subsidy of Rs 10 per kilo seed. We have launched the special counters with an aim to supply at least 1,000 tonnes of fertilisers, 150 tonnes of seeds and 100 tonnes of pesticides through the DCMS this year." Leader A Vikram and others participated in the programme.