Dead blue whale of 25-feet long was found at Meghavaram beach in Srikakulam

Amid heavy rains across the two Telugu states, there were floods reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh, especially in coastal Andhra.



Meanwhile, a rare dead blue whale has washed away ashore on Meghavaram beach in Santabommali mandal of Srikakulam district.









One of the rare species found is about 25 feet long with a weight of 5 tons. Known to be the juvenile fish due to its less weight, the blue whale fish is rarely found in the Bay of Bengal is said to have died after falling into small rivers with leasa depth.

With the news about the rare blue whale fish, the villagers, and people went to the shore to see it.

Blue whales are known to be one of the heaviest species on earth, but this individual is considered a juvenile as it weighs only about 5 tons.