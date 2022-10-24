Dead man comes alive after funeral in Nellore district

A strange incident happened in Nellore district where young man who presumed to be dead came alive after a day and shocked everyone. When the bewildered parents inquired, the truth came out. The parents, who were in deep grief until then, were happy to see their son.



Going into the details, Satish, son of Palleti Ramadevi, sarpanch of Vadlamudi, Manubolu mandal, completed his degree. Satish has been suffering from illness for several years and being treated. On the afternoon of 19th of this month, Satish left home on a bike.

As the son did not come home at night, the mother filed a complaint at the Manubolu Police Station.

Meanwhile, the dead body of an unidentified person was found in Kanupuru pond in Venkatachalam on Saturday morning. Suspicious, the police immediately informed Satish's family members. The dead body in the water was swollen and unrecognizable. Also, Satish's mother Ramadevi told the police that Satish was her son as he was fat and had threads on his hands. The police identified the deceased as Satish, registered a case and handed over the body to the family members.





The family members took the body to the village and completed the last rites on Saturday evening. Family members and locals were surprised when Satish came home. They were confused for a while not knowing what happened. When Satish was asked about what happened, he said that he went to Kavali on his bike, ran out of petrol and left the bike there and took a bus. Parents were overjoyed to know that Satish was not dead.



Meanwhile, the identity of the dead body found in the pond has now become a mystery. The police are investigating in that regard. As the body was cremated, there was no way to identify him. But the police are expected to take another complaint from Satish's mother and register a case of unidentified dead body.