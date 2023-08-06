Death of babies sparks tension at Nandyal govt hospital

Nandyal: Three newborns died and one more infant is undergoing treatment at Nandyal government general hospital on Saturday. According to information, four babies who were born at various private hospitals in the district were brought to Nandyal government general hospital and were admitted for treatment in the Mata Shishu Samrakshna Kendram. Unfortunately, three babies died while undergoing treatment and one is also stated to be fighting for life.

The parents of the deceased babies speaking to media allege that the deaths occurred due to the negligence of the doctors. They said that the babies were not supplied with oxygen causing deaths. For a while a tense situation prevailed at the hospitals with parents entering into arguments with the doctors. On learning of the situation, police swung into action and brought the situations under control.

Hospital superintendent Dr V M V R V Prasad Rao told The Hans India denied that three babies had died in the hospital. He said only two babies died while undergoing treatment and the other baby is under doctors’ care. All babies that were born were premature. The superintendent said that one baby was brought dead to the hospital so it could not be considered to be the death in hospital. Dr Prasad Rao said almost all babies were brought to the hospital in a critical condition. The infants were all underweight, weighing 1.20 kilograms. The doctors at the hospital has been taking utmost care and attended the patients. The babies were suffering from multiple health problems. Despite the efforts of doctors the newborns succumbed, the hospital superintendent said.

He said around 35 babies are in the ward and all are in a healthy state.