Death of government lecturer sparks row at Atmakur

Nellore: Death of a government college lecturer allegedly due to negligence of staff members of District Headquarters Hospital at Atmakur town has went viral on social media. The lecturer, who was shifted to a private hospital in Nellore city from Atmakur, died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after his condition went critical. According to sources, M Ramakrishna Rao was working as a lecturer in Government Degree college in Udayagiri and suffered severe injuries in a motorbike accident occurred at Ananthasagaram mandal of Atmakur constituency on Tuesday.

The lecturer was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Atmakur. Due to the absence of duty doctor in the ward, two security guards and other staff members in the hospital have administered saline and tied bandage to the injuries. Further, the duty doctor gave an injection and provided basic treatment.

The video footage showed two security guards administering saline to the victim in the hospital. Observing the condition in the hospital, kin of the lecturer shifted him to a private hospital in Nellore city for better treatment. The lecturer died in Nellore city on Wednesday while undergoing treatment after his condition deteriorated. "Security guards were only supporting the duty doctors. Security staff members have not administered IV fluids or any treatment to the patient," said Dr Venkata Subbareddy, Civil Surgeon, District Headquarters Hospital, Atmakur.