Decentralisation and repeal of CRDA Act bills tabled in the Legislative council

The decentralisation of capital and the repeal of the CRDA act bills have been introduced in the Legislative Council by finance minister Buggana Rajendranath. With the TDP having the majority in the council, the YSRCP is concerned on how to pass the bills while the TDP is demanding for the full-fledged discussion on the decentralisation.

The government is likely to implement the three capital proposal by bringing the ordinance if the bill is no passed in the house.

The TDP reportedly seeking the bills be sent to the select committee. However, the ruling party is going all out to pass the bill in the council at any cost. Going by the numbers in the house, In the 58 member council including the chairman TDP has 28, YCP has 9, PDF 5, BJP 2, Independent 3, nominated 8, and 3 seats are lying vacant.

According to the A.P. Decentralisation and Equal Development of All Regions act, the government will ensure the holistic development of all parts of the state. For that purpose, various government departments, branches and systems will be set up in different areas across the state. Also, the state will be classified into three zones with an establishment of boards to oversee those three zones. Each board consists of 9 members on that board with Chief Minister as the Chairman. They will be accompanied by the Vice-Chairman, an MP, two MLAs and four members nominated by the state government. These zones are active to develop those regions comprehensively.

While the CRDA amendment bill is aimed to revoke CRDA act 2014 introduced by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu thus setting up a new Urban Development authority comprising Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Tenali and will be named as VGMTUDA.