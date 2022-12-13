Declare Amaravati as capital, Galla urges PM

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to approve the revised estimated amount of Rs 55,548 crore for Polavaram Project.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Jayadev said this amount was recommended by TAC, which includes the cost of land acquisition, and R&R for the people displaced due to construction of the project. He requested the Centre to release funds for the 18 components mentioned in the AP Reorganization Act -2014 and fulfil the promises made to the people of AP. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Amaravati the capital of AP and release funds for the development of Amaravati.

During the zero hour, the MP stressed on the need to extend helping hand to aqua farmers. He urged Narendra Modi to intervene and hold talks with the importers of other countries and ensure that our aqua products are exported smoothly with remunerative prices.