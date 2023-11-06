Declare Itchapuram as drought-hit area

Srikakulam: Declare Itchapuram as a drought-hit area, demanded farmers and BC Union representatives here on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference at Sompeta, BC union representatives Beena Dhilli Rao, N Uma Maheswara Rao, B Dilip, B Madhava Rao, L Ramu, B Bala Raju and others explained that during the kharif season, paddy and other crops were not cultivated in several villages in Itchapuram, Sompeta, Kaviti and Kanchili mandals in the Itchapuram Assembly constituency due to scanty rainfall and lack of standard and guaranteed water resources. They elaborated that modernisation works were required for small and medium category water resources like, Ganga Sagaram, Mukunda Sagaram and Govinda Sagaram. They also demanded to remove silt and prevent illegal sand mining in Bahuda river to draw the river water through 11 open head channels situated in the river.

They also urged the State government to construct a medium irrigation project at Ledda Guddi and lift irrigation schemes at Loddaputti, Sasanam and Eedupuram villages to supply water to upland areas.

They added that they have sent their representations to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy explaining the water scarcity in the constituency and also suggested ways to solve the same.