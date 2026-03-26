Agiripalli (Eluru district): The chairman of NRI Educational Institutions, Dr R Venkata Rao, announced that the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted Deemed-to-be University status to NRI Educational Institutions located near Agiripalli in Eluru district. Established in 2007 with the NRI College of Pharmacy and expanded in 2008 with the NRI Institute of Technology, the institutions have shown consistent growth over the years.

This steady progress has culminated in achieving Deemed-to-be University status in 2026. Chief Executive Officer M Teja Sai stated that admissions for the academic year 2026–27 will commence under the Deemed University status for programmes such as B Tech, M Tech, B Pharmacy, MBA, and other newly introduced courses. Dr R Venkata Rao received the official orders related to the Deemed University status from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Academic Director Dr Gutta Sambasiva Rao emphasised that the institution aims to provide education with international standards in higher education, focusing on research, employability, and modern learning methodologies.