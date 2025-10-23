Deep depression to bring heavy rains in south coastal AP

Vijayawada: A deep depression formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu coast is moving in a northwesterly direction and is likely to approach the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh regions within the next 24 hours, according to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain.

He said in a statement here on Wednesday that under its influence, heavy rains are expected at isolated places in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts on Thursday, while light to moderate rainfall may occur in other parts of the State. The weather system is expected to bring widespread thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh over the next five days.

Strong gusty winds with speeds ranging from 35 to 55 kmph are likely to lash the coastal regions, and the public has been advised to remain cautious. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until Saturday due to rough sea conditions.

The APSDMA has deployed one NDRF and four SDRF teams to the potentially affected districts to carry out emergency response and relief operations.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, several areas recorded heavy rainfall — Marripadu in Nellore district received 89.2 mm, Mogilicherla 79 mm, Bhavadevarapalli in Krishna district 75 mm, Umareddypalle in Prakasam district 62.2 mm, and Duggirala in Guntur district 61.5 mm.

Officials have urged people in vulnerable areas to stay alert, follow weather advisories, and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.