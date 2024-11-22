Deepam-2 Scheme Reaches 5 Million Beneficiaries in Three Weeks, says Nadendla Manohar

Andhra Pradesh State Minister Nadendla Manohar has announced that the Deepam-2 scheme, initiated by the Andhra Pradesh government to enhance the living standards of its citizens, has successfully reached a remarkable milestone of 5 million beneficiaries within just three weeks of its launch.

Minister Manohar made the announcement during a special event for the Deepam-2 initiative held in the Kotha Mission Road area of Krishna Lanka, Vijayawada, on Friday. He assured attendees that the free gas cylinder scheme would be executed effectively across the state, emphasising that the rollout would be conducted with utmost transparency.

The minister expressed his disappointment over the dissemination of negative information regarding the scheme, attributing it to a deliberate attempt to undermine its success.

Also present at the event were Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammohan, Civil Supplies Corporation Vice Chairman and Managing Director G. Veerapandian, District In-charge Collector Dr. Nidhimeena, and Vijayawada RDO K. Chaitanya, who engaged with family members of scheme beneficiary M. Koteswaramma.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the effective implementation of the Deepam-2 scheme as it continues to strive towards the betterment of the community.