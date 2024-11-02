Deepavali celebrated with gaiety

Ongole: The people of Prakasam district celebrated the Deepavali festival with much gaiety and fervour by illuminating their homes with traditional diyas and electrical lights, and mesmerising by the colour and sound performance of the fireworks.

The celebrations started in Ongole in the early hours of Thursday, with Narakasura Vadha by the Ongole Friends Club, marking the victory of good over evil. The members of the club organise the programme every year at the CVN Reading Room centre, and arranged a huge effigy of Narakasura, of height about 35 feet this year, made with bamboo and paper, explained their president Thatha Badarinarayana. As the Narakasura Vadha is going on by lighting the effigy, the viewers were busy capturing the moment on their

mobile phones.

Though the cost of the crackers and other fireworks becomes a burden on the pocket, the people have purchased them as per their budget. The children were seen enjoying the mixture of light and sound from the different pyro works. The personnel from the fire and police departments were alert from the afternoon and got relief as no major incident occurred on Thursday night, and the public celebrated the festival of lights in happiness.