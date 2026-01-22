Motorola Signature Price Leak Hints at Premium Yet Competitive India Debut

Motorola is preparing to introduce its newest flagship smartphone, the Motorola Signature, in India this week, and fresh leaks have given buyers a clearer picture of its expected pricing. The device, first showcased at CES 2026, signals the company’s push into a more premium segment, targeting customers who want high-end features without crossing ultra-flagship price brackets.

According to the latest reports, the Motorola Signature could start at Rs 59,999 for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is tipped to be priced at Rs 69,999. These figures feel more aligned with Motorola’s traditional pricing strategy. Earlier rumors suggested the phone might cross Rs 80,000, but that now appears less likely.

The official pricing will be confirmed when Motorola launches the device in India on January 23.

From a design and hardware perspective, the Signature appears to be Motorola’s most ambitious smartphone yet. The phone is expected to sport a large 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and Gorilla Victus 2 protection for durability. This combination suggests a focus on both entertainment and everyday resilience.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor, a chipset already seen in other performance-driven smartphones like the OnePlus 15R. This should translate into fast multitasking, smooth gaming, and efficient power management.

Photography is also a key highlight. The Signature is said to feature a 50MP triple rear camera setup, including a periscope telephoto lens, which could significantly improve long-range zoom capabilities. This addition places it in direct competition with other premium flagships that prioritize advanced camera systems.

Battery life seems equally promising. The smartphone reportedly packs a 5,200mAh battery, which should comfortably last a full day even with heavy use. Motorola is also emphasizing software longevity, offering Android 16 out of the box and committing to seven OS upgrades along with regular security patches — a move that aligns it more closely with Samsung and Google’s long-term support strategies.

On the design front, the phone stands out with a sleek 6.99mm profile, a lightweight 186-gram build, and a premium leather finish, giving it a refined and distinctive look.

With the Signature series, Motorola appears to be charting a new course, combining premium design, powerful hardware, and extended software support. However, stepping into this segment also means facing tough competition from Apple and Samsung, where overall experience matters just as much as specifications.

All eyes are now on the official launch to see if the Signature can truly deliver on its flagship promise.



