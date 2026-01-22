  1. Home
Deferred village bull sport draws huge crowd in Rangampeta

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 8:26 AM IST
Deferred village bull sport draws huge crowd in Rangampeta
TIRUPATI: What began as a long-postponed village tradition turned into a charged spectacle on Wednesday as Arepalle Rangampeta, near Tirupati, hosted its annual bull-taming contest, drawing massive crowds from across southern India.

Usually staged as part of Kanuma, the concluding day of Sankranti festivities, the event had been put on hold earlier this year following the death of two villagers due to ill health. With the community later deciding to go ahead, the competition unfolded amid heightened emotion, cultural fervour and intense public participation.

The narrow lanes of Rangampeta overflowed with spectators as thousands poured in to watch the contest, while participants arrived not only from neighbouring villages but also from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana. The village wore a festive look, with drums, cheering crowds and a palpable sense of anticipation transforming the rural settlement into a bustling arena of tradition.

Though often compared to Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, the Rangampeta version follows a distinct format. Bulls, decorated with ornaments, are released into the streets with wooden planks tied to their horns, some embedded with small gold or silver tokens. Contestants race to seize these planks while dodging the animals’ forceful charges, a challenge that frequently results in injuries and near misses.

Despite the obvious risks involved, law enforcement agencies have chosen not to step in. While police are empowered to regulate or prohibit hazardous sporting events, officials reportedly stayed away from intervention, citing fears of unrest and political sensitivities.

Rangampeta bull-taming contestTirupati village traditionKanuma festivitiesJallikattu-like eventcultural spectacle Andhra Pradesh
Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

Devotees attending the Medaram Jatara in Telangana will be able to avail themselves of helicopter services from soon, offering an aerial view of the festival area.

Helicopter services to be introduced for Medaram Jatara devotees

