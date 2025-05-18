Defying their age, two Telugu veterans embark on a transoceanic voyage

Visakhapatnam: In continuing the rich maritime heritage and seafaring traditions of the Andhras, two veterans, Col K Srinivas (Retd) ex-EME and Capt CDNV Prasad (Retd) have set out on a sail from Opua Bay, New Zealand at 1000 hours bound for Savusavu, Fiji. Both from the 63rd course of the National Defence Academy (1980), they are currently on their first leg of the passage to India onboard their 34-ft-long sailboat ‘Tystie.’

Currently registered in Poland, their boat is going to be changed to Indian registration and rechristened as ‘Visakha’ to honour the port of Visakhapatnam upon its arrival at Visakhapatnam later during the year.

Both the Telugu officers are the alumni of the Sainik School Korukonda (1971 batch). Over the last 63 years, the school has contributed handsomely to feeding cadets into the National Defence Academy and other defence training institutions. The legendary Col Santosh Babu, MVC (Posthumous) of Galwan fame is an alumnus of the school.

Depending upon weather and winds, they are expected to reach the next port at Savusavu, Fiji in 12 to 13 days. Their ambitious passage plan includes ports of call at Savusavu (Fiji), Port Vila (Vanuatu), Solomon Islands, Kupang (Indonesia), Bali (Indonesia), Panang (Malaysia), Langkawi (Malaysia), Phuket (Thailand) and Sri Vijaya Puram.

Along their voyage, they are likely to come across many Telugu persons of Indian origin at various ports of call. This inspiring transoceanic sailing endeavour has been undertaken by Indian senior citizens - a section that is generally content with a slow-paced retired life.

Their adventure sets an example which is bound to motivate several others to take to the seas irrespective of their age.

The long Andhra coast dotted with minor and major ports, beaches and coastal villages has a rich potential for marine tourism and the entire spectrum of Blue Economy.

Back in 2018, then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had flagged off water sports endeavours in Visakhapatnam.

With the arrival of the Tystie (Visakha), it sets a new tone for adventure sports in Visakhapatnam, flagging off the requirement for a suitable marina infrastructure with necessary berthing facilities to support water-based activities.