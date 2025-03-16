Defying tradition a young girl makes big in policing

Tirupati : In a society bound by tradition, one young girl dared to dream beyond conventions. Raised in an orthodox family, Bhaskara Batla Vimala Kumari defied expectations to pursue a career in law enforcement. Today, she stands as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), a testament to her determination and perseverance. Born in a rural village in Srikakulam district, Vimala Kumari’s path was fraught with challenges. Despite growing up in a conservative environment, where women were expected to conform to traditional roles, she never let societal constraints hinder her aspirations. Inspired by the police service from an early age, she envisioned herself in uniform, upholding justice.

Education became her steppingstone. With unwavering dedication, she worked towards her goal, preparing for competitive exams. In 1989, she realised her dream by becoming a Sub-Inspector (SI) of Police, marking the start of an illustrious career.

Her journey in the police force was marked by continuous growth. From SI to Circle Inspector (CI) and eventually ASP, Vimala Kumari excelled in every role she undertook. Serving in multiple wings, including law and order, traffic, crime, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau, she showcased exceptional leadership and commitment.

Reflecting on her success, she credits her mother as her greatest inspiration. “My mother prioritised our education above all else. She dedicated her life to ensuring we had better opportunities,” she recalls. To provide a better learning environment, her family moved to Visakhapatnam, a decision that shaped her future.

Choosing a career in policing was a bold step for a girl from a deeply traditional family. “In our orthodox household, it was unheard of for a woman to join the police force,” she shares. Despite initial parental hesitation, her unwavering determination won their support.

She firmly believed in the power of law enforcement to bring societal change. With their encouragement, she prepared rigorously for competitive exams, proving that women could break barriers and thrive in unconventional careers.

With 36 years of service, Vimala Kumari has witnessed the evolution of policing and the increasing role of women in law enforcement. “Except for a few instances, my career has been smooth. My sincerity and hard work earned the trust of my officers and colleagues,” she states.

She takes immense pride in her tenure as ASP in the crime division, a challenging role requiring sharp investigative skills. Despite the hardships, she performed her duties with utmost professionalism, demonstrating that women are equally capable of excelling in high-pressure environments.

Her message to young girls aspiring to break societal norms is clear: “Nothing is impossible if a woman has the willpower and dedication to achieve her goals. Today, women have ample opportunities to shine in every field.”

She emphasises ambition and strategic planning as key to success. “The only requirement is to aim high and plan effectively,” she asserts. Her story stands as an enduring inspiration, proving that with determination and support, no dream is too big to achieve.