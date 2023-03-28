Delay has pushed up Polavaram costs: Centre

Vijayawada: Union minister of planning, statistics and programme implementation Rao Inderjit Singh replying to a question posed by MP V Vijayasai Reddy in Rajya Sabha on Monday said the Polavaram project estimated cost increased from Rs 10,151 crore in 2009 to Rs 55,548 crore by 2014. As a result, the government has to spend Rs 45,397 crore additional amount to complete the project.

The Union minister said that the cost of central projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh increased by 52.36 per cent which stands at Rs 53,000 crore due to various reasons. He said that the central agency Online Computerised Monitoring System will monitor the progress of central projects in various states. As per its report in February 2023, the estimated cost of 56 projects taken up in Andhra Pradesh increased from Rs 1,01,272 crore to Rs 1,54,300 crore. He said of the total 56 projects, 24 projects were delayed due to technical, administrative, delay in land acquisition, environment and forest clearances and R&R packages. The Union minister said to speed up the completion of central projects, central sector projects coordination committees were formed involving chief secretaries of concerned states and revised cost committees were formed in ministries concerned. He said as per the status in February, 2023, as many as 56 central projects are under way in Andhra Pradesh.

Referring to Visakha refinery modernisation, the Union minister said as per the estimates of July 2020 the modernisation of Visakha refinery would cost Rs 20,928 crore and as per revised estimates the cost reached Rs 26,264 crore.

The Union minister said that the Kotipalli-Narsapuram railway line will be completed by March 2027 with a revised estimation of Rs 2,500 crore.

Referring to aspirational blocks, the Union minister said 15 mandals in seven districts of Andhra Pradesh were selected to take up developmental works under Aspirational blocks. The selected aspirational blocks include Chippangi, Maddikera, Holagunda in Kurnool district, Y Ramavaram, Maredumilli, Gangavaram in ASR district, Kurabalakota, Lakkireddypalle, Kodur in Annamayya district, Chintakommadinne, Jammalamadugu in Kadapa, Ibrahimpatnam, Penuganchiprolu in NTR district, Yerragondapalem in Prakasam and Bhamini in Parvatipuram manyam district.

Inderjit Singh said that the social development programmes were taken up in 500 backward mandals across the country under Aspirational Blocks programme to improve health, nutrition, education, agriculture, water sources, skill development and development of infrastructure.