ICSE & ISC students can access results, mark sheets real-time via DigiLocker

Just In
Students of the ICSE class X and ISC class XII can now access their results, mark sheets as well as certificates in real-time from the DigiLocker, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Tuesday.
New Delhi : Students of the ICSE class X and ISC class XII can now access their results, mark sheets as well as certificates in real-time from the DigiLocker, the Ministry of Electronics & IT said on Tuesday.
The students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere from the platform in digital format.
“DigiLocker, the flagship platform under the Digital India initiative, has enabled this revolutionary step by providing a secure, trusted, and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format by boards, universities, and other bodies,” the ministry said.
The ministry noted that 2,43,617 students appeared for ICSE of which 2,42,328 students passed. Of the 99,901 who took ISC exams this year, 98,088 cleared ISC across India and abroad.
“Over 3.43 lakh students can now seamlessly access their academic awards such as marksheets and certificates issued by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on the DigiLocker instantly after results were announced,” the ministry said.
Girls outperformed boys (99.65 per cent for girls vs 99.31 per cent for boys), for ICSE, as well as for the ISC exams (98.92 per cent vs 97.53 per cent).