Delhi voters rejected corrupt leader Kejriwal says Lanka Dinkar

Chairman of 20-point programme Lanka Dinkar hailed the victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Vijayawada : Chairman of 20-point programme Lanka Dinkar hailed the victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections. He congratulated the national and Delhi BJP leaders and cadres for the landslide victory.

He said in a statement on Saturday that after 27 years, the people of Delhi had voted for the BJP and gave a clear mandate. “The voters have rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s corrupt leader Arvind Kejriwal and other key leaders. After the 2024 national elections, the BJP won elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi and the conspiracies of INDI alliance are over,” he said and thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for campaigning in support of BJP in Delhi.

