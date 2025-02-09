Live
- Israel says it struck Hezbollah target in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
- BJP netas exult over victory in Guntur
- Lebanon orders army to retaliate against fire from Syria
- Police nab auto driver for stealing gold earrings
- Sweden plans stricter gun laws, school security after shooting
- Bodies of 18 SAMIDRC soldiers killed in DR Congo conflict transported to Uganda for autopsy
- Unmana’s Bibliomystery Explores Identity, Love
- MLC Lakshamana Rao to file papers on Feb 10
- South Africa expresses concern over US aid cut amid land policy dispute
- Indira Priyadarsini College conducts essay writing contest
Just In
Delhi voters rejected corrupt leader Kejriwal says Lanka Dinkar
Highlights
Chairman of 20-point programme Lanka Dinkar hailed the victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.
Vijayawada : Chairman of 20-point programme Lanka Dinkar hailed the victory of the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections. He congratulated the national and Delhi BJP leaders and cadres for the landslide victory.
He said in a statement on Saturday that after 27 years, the people of Delhi had voted for the BJP and gave a clear mandate. “The voters have rejected the Aam Aadmi Party’s corrupt leader Arvind Kejriwal and other key leaders. After the 2024 national elections, the BJP won elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi and the conspiracies of INDI alliance are over,” he said and thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for campaigning in support of BJP in Delhi.
