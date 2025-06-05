Deliver essentials to elderly, bed-ridden at their doorstep

Sirivella (Nandyal district): District Collector G Raja Kumari issued strict instructions to fair price shop dealers to ensure doorstep delivery of essential commodities to ration card holders, aged above 65 years, differently-abled, or bedridden.

On Wednesday, she conducted a surprise inspection in Sirivella mandal headquarters, visiting primary health centre, fair price shop and Tahsildar office.

During her visit to the fair price shop in Sirivella, the Collector checked stock registers, inquired about the quantity distributed so far, and verified pending distribution. She emphasised the need to display clearly visible signboards at all fair price shops, indicating operational timings.

She directed that ration supplies must be distributed to cardholders between 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm. From 12 pm to 4 pm, dealers should focus on delivering essential supplies to the homes of senior citizens and physically challenged individuals, ensuring special care in the process. She also stressed the importance of transparency in the distribution process.

She began her inspection at primary health centre, where she reviewed medicine stock register and instructed the staff not to issue expired medicines. She inquired about the number of deliveries conducted each month and urged the staff to maintain cleanliness in wards and surrounding premises. She also advised doctors to maintain punctuality and provide quality healthcare services to patients.

Later, Collector Raja Kumari visited Tahsildar office and reviewed revenue records and instructed Tahsildar to accept petitions from citizens and ensure time-bound resolution of grievances.

On her way, the Collector stopped a gas delivery boy to inspect the bills and expressed displeasure upon finding that consumers were being charged more than the prescribed price. She warned that such irregularities should not be repeated and advised strict monitoring. She directed Tahsildars to conduct regular inspections of fair price shops and gas agencies, and issue timely instructions to ensure accountability.