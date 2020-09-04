Deliveries in govt. hospitals drop by 60 percent amid coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all systems and with the increase in these cases has reduced the number of patients coming to hospitals for common ailments in government hospitals. With the setting up of covid Center in division level hospitals, patients are not coming forward to go there and seek treatment for general ailments. As a result, deliveries in government hospitals have dropped by more than half. It seems that all of them are resorting to private hospitals. In addition, vaccinations for newborns have cast a shadow over other medicine.

On the other hand, medical services for pregnant and postpartum women are not being provided properly. The problems of pregnant and postpartum women in acute conditions is indescribable as government doctors are on corona duties. Medical services for them have been frozen for five months especially in the months of April, May and June, it seems that postpartum women do not receive the minimum medical care. Vaccines for newborns and medical examinations for pregnant women have been significantly reduced. As a result, the number of deliveries in government hospitals across the state has dropped drastically.

The Anganwadi system plays a key role in providing health, services, nutrition distribution and vaccinations to pregnant women in the state. The role of Asha workers, nurses and ANMs is very important. There are 30,16,867 pregnant and postpartum women registered in 55,607 Anganwadi Centers in the state. During the lockdown period, 90 per cent of medical services in PHC and CHC were shut down and pregnant women and postpartum women did not receive the required medical examinations, injections, vaccines and medicines.

Deliveries in government hospitals in Lockdown have also declined. The number of deliveries in hospitals between April, May and June last year was 8.2 lakh and this year it has come down to 3.3 lakh. Government figures show that about one million people are registered with primary health centers. As a result, about 6.7 lakh people are away from government medical services. Doctors say the number of deliveries in hospitals has dropped due to government agencies and doctors being on corona duties and even pregnant women being afraid to come to hospitals during the coronavirus period.

The baby needs to be vaccinated in two or three doses. The BCG zero dose must be given on the third day after the baby is born. Only 30 to 35 percent of babies are vaccinated because of the lockdown. Last year, 16.5 million babies were vaccinated against polio while this time only 5.9 lakh people received the vaccine for a period of six months. In April, May and June last year, 32 lakh pregnant women registered at a nearby primary health center for iron tablets and injections.

In April, May and June this year, their number dropped to 22 lakh. There are four lakh pregnant women who have undergone four medical examinations in the presence of a doctor. Operational cuts, anti-tetanus injection to prevent infection in the body from other causes. It is given in two installments. It was received by only 1.5 lakh people. The government has recently estimated that 50 per cent of pregnant women in the state are suffering from malnutrition. They give iron tablets and folic acid (B complex vitamins) tablets to get rid of anemia. The drugs were given to 38 lakh pregnant women last year and 7.6 lakh during the lockdown.

Doctors estimate that the number of pregnant women and postpartum women who suffer from anemia due to lack of proper medication and injections may increase with the spread of corona. However, the government says it will provide them with nutritious food as part of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme.