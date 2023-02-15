Delta farmers pitch for new barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage

Vijayawada (NTR District): Krishna Delta farmers are waiting eagerly for the construction of the new barrages that would cater to the water needs of the agrarian activities.



It should be noted here that the government had proposed construction of two new barrages downstream of Prakasam Barrage to utilise surplus water that will submerges into the sea.

However, this proposal didn't materialise even after the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the project was prepared and submitted to the government.

Due to the government's inaction, Krishna delta farmers comprising Krishna, erstwhile Guntur, erstwhile West Godavari and Prakasam districts have been suffering since several years. Owing to water scarcity, delta farmers are forced to choose alternative crops that requires less water like pulses and other crops instead of paddy during every Rabi season. But these alternate crops are not financially beneficial to them.

On the other hand, due to less storage capacity of the existing reservoirs and barrages, the floodwater, which should be useful for farmers during Rabi, is going waste into the sea in every rainy season. This year also, 1325.39 TMC of water discharged from Prakasam Barrage into Bay of Bengal.

Rabi is more profitable



In fact, compared to Kharif, Rabi is more profitable to paddy farmers of Krishna delta. They can earn at least Rs 10,000 revenue per acre from paddy cultivation during rabi. One acre paddy field can produce 3,080 kg to 3,500 kg grains during rabi while it is only 1,925 to 2,310 kg in Kharif, provided that there will be no natural calamities like cyclones and rains.

In Krishna delta, there is an ayacut of 13.09 lakh acres in four districts. Of this, paddy is cultivated in 10.50 lakh acres and aqua culture raised in 1.80 lakh extent. Paddy cultivation needs about 80 to 90 TMCs of water during every Kharif season, whereas Rabi needs 50 to 60 TMCs of water.

However, farmers are not getting water in rabi season for a decade, but the authorities release surplus water into sea every year. Last year, around 1000 TMC water was released into sea. Likewise, this fiscal year 1325.39 TMC water overflowed into sea since the beginning of the rainy season. The authorities had discharged water downstream till January this year. Besides, 172.49 TMC water was released to canals. They released 18.06 TMC of water to KEB; 17.76 TMC to Bandar canal; 20.60 TMC to Eluru canal; 49.31 TMC to Rives canal and 65.38 TMC to KW canal and 1.42 TMC to Guntur Channel.

Farmers demand new barrages



Krishna delta farmers are demanding for the construction of the proposed two new barrages downstream Prakasam Barrage, one at Chodavaram village of Penamuluru mandal at 12 km distance from Prakasam Barrage downstream and another at Bobbarlanka village of Mopi Devi mandal of Krishna district, which is 67 km away from Prakasam barrage. Storage capacity of these barrages is 4.131 and 4.950 TMC respectively. Cost of construction was estimated at Rs 2,235.35 crore and Rs 2,569.39 crore respectively. However, no funds have been allocated so far for these projects after the DPR submitted. Farmers and general public are demanding allocation of funds at least in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakasam Barrage Anicut Superintendent Dinesh said that they released around 1724 TMC of water to canals and still another 4000 cusecs is being released. At present, there is 3.07 TMC water in Prakasam Barrage and 43 TMC in Pulichintala project, he informed. Water reserves will be released during the next Kharif season.