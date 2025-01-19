Demand for implementation of comprehensive caste census

Anantapur : Leaders of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and BC coordination committee staged a protest here on Saturday, demanding immediate implementation of a comprehensive caste census. They raised slogans expressing concern over the government’s neglect of caste enumeration and strongly criticised the political establishment.

Speaking on the occasion, BSP State coordinator and retired DGP Dr Jujjavarapu Purnachandra Rao remarked that after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the State has suffered due to the absence of Periyar -inspired BC political legacy. Due to this, the Reddy and Kamma-led governments have led the State to destruction through caste-based politics, steering the State away from welfare and development, he criticised, adding that meanwhile, Tamil Nadu, under BC leadership, is advancing in welfare, development, and equality.

Purnachandra Rao noted that a comprehensive caste census alone can help them in understanding their rights, representation, funds, and appointments, and recognise the injustice they met. Alleging that the government is hesitating to conduct caste census, he gave a call to youth, leaders, and BC people of all sections and of all parties to unite and fight.

BSP State president B Paramjyothi, State BC Coordination Committee Chairman Angadala Purnachandra Rao, and BSP and BC leaders spoke out and vowed to intensify their fight for the demand for a caste census.