Demand for Markapur district to be fulfilled soon

Ongole: The demand of the people from the western region of Prakasam district, and people from some other Assembly constituencies, is about to be met with the government making arrangements for the reorganisation of the districts in the state.

The erstwhile Prakasam district has 12 Assembly constituencies. During the last reorganisation of districts, the government carved out Addanki, Parchur and Chirala from Prakasam district to join other constituencies from Guntur district, forming the Bapatla district. Kandukur constituency was joined in the Nellore district, and the demand for the Markapur district was rejected.

As part of the poll promises, the NDA coalition parties in the state promised to heed public demands for the formation and reorganisation of some existing districts. The Chief Minister and the ministers reiterated the promises during their tours to those districts.

One of the promises is the formation of the Markapur district by carving out the western part of the Prakasam district. Restoring Kandukur and Addanki to Prakasam district are part of other promises.

To keep its promises, the NDA coalition government has set up a cabinet subcommittee comprising Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Y Satya Kumar Yadav, Anagani Satya Prasad, and Kolusu Parthasarathi.

The ministers held consultations with officials, received representations from the public and assured that their sentiments would be considered.

Meanwhile, chief commissioner of land administration G Jayalakshmi and additional CCLA J Venkata Murali conducted a meeting with the district collectors and ordered to send a comprehensive report, discussing the feasibility, advantages, and disadvantages of reorganising the districts as per the demands. On Tuesday, the subcommittee is scheduled to submit the draft report to the Chief Minister, receive his feedback and suggestions and make the required changes. Regarding Prakasam district, the subcommittee members have already indicated the formation of Markapur district, comprising Markapur, Giddalur, Kanigiri, Yerragondapalem and Darsi assembly constituencies.

To balance the remaining Prakasam district, it is expected to reunite Addanki from the Bapatla district and Kandukur from the Nellore district. However, the government should make a decision on Ramayapatnam Port, whether to keep it intact or merge it with the Kavali assembly constituency, submitting to the pressure of Nellore political leaders.

Formation of the Amaravati district with CRDA limits is recommended by many officials at the state level, while the Rampachodavaram, Madanapalle and Madakasira districts are part of other demands.

The subcommittee’s final report is expected to be submitted to the government at the cabinet meeting scheduled for November 7. After that, the reorganisation of the districts would be completed in about 50 days, and the gazette will be published in the last week of December or the first week of January, to be prepared for the Census 2026, and then the delimitation of assembly and parliament constituencies.