Democracy in crisis: YSRCP

Democracy in crisis: YSRCP
Guntur: Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu criticised the ruling alliance, accusing them of mean tactics, instilling fear through violence and coercion that too for a few insignificant posts like deputy chairperson and deputy mayor even while YSRCP has full strength in the local bodies.

Addressing the media at Tadepalli on Tuesday, he said that this seems to be only to show the coalition presence by blatant misuse of office.

He contrasted this with the ethical governance of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that despite opposition, TDP had won in places like Darsi and Tadipatri.

He said even JC Prabhakar Reddy admitted YSRCP could have secured Tadipatri if Jagan had misused power, but he chose to uphold democracy.

