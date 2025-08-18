  • Menu
DEO orders for POCSO case against PET

Ongole: The District Educational Officer of Prakasam District, A Kiran Kumar, has ordered criminal charges under the POCSO Act 2012 against Pilli...

Ongole: The District Educational Officer of Prakasam District, A Kiran Kumar, has ordered criminal charges under the POCSO Act 2012 against Pilli Hazarathaiah, a Physical Education teacher at Zilla Parishad High School, Woollapalem, following confirmed allegations of misconduct with girl students. The case emerged after Kotikalapudi Jayaram, President of the BC Reservation Protection Committee, filed a complaint on July 16, 2025, alleging that the teacher misbehaved with and abused girl students. The complaint also claimed the accused obtained his promotion using fake certificates. Based on the complaint, DEO Kiran Kumar constituted a three-member inquiry committee on July 28, comprising the Deputy Educational Officer of Ongole Division, Mandal Educational Officer-II of Singarayakonda, and the Girl Child Development Officer of Samagra Siksha, Prakasam District. After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report on August 6, confirming that the allegations of student abuse were substantiated. Based on these findings, the DEO has instructed the Deputy Educational Officer, Ongole Division, to file a criminal case at Singarayakonda Police Station under the POCSO Act.

