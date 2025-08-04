Department of Posts to host competitions for school children

Visakhapatnam: Encouraging students to hone their creative skills, the Department of Posts is conducting drawing, postcard and inland letter card competitions on the occasion of Independence Day.

In connection with it, the department is inviting students to take part in competitions focused on diverse themes.

The drawing competition, scheduled from August 5 to 11, is focused on the theme ‘beautiful Visakhapatnam’.

Students from Classes VI to VII can take part in the post card and inland letter card competition from August 6 to 12 by dashing out a letter to the District Collector, Visakhapatnam on ‘how to make Visakhapatnam more beautiful and developed’.

The theme for post card and inland letter card competition for students from Classes VIII to X (August 6 to 12) focuses on writing a letter to the District Collector, Visakhapatnam on ‘how to make Visakhapatnam a destiny for tourists’.

Competitions for students from Classes VI to X are organised on the eve of the Independence Day at St. Anthony English Medium High School, Maharanipeta, Jagadamba junction from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Interested candidates can register their names by contacting 9078979079 or 9703034001.