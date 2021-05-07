Deputy CM Amzath Basha hails Jagan for fulfilling all promises to RTC staff

Kadapa: While describing Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as a remarkable political personality, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that people of Kadapa district should feel proud for having such a great chief minister represented from the district.

Speaking after the inauguration of the 22-bedded Dr YSR Area Hospital for RTC employees and retired employees on the premises of Kadapa RTC regional office premises in a virtual mode by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy from Tadepalle camp office on Thursday, Amzath Basha recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for merging RTC in government and providing sophisticated medical facilities. He said the Chief Minister was fulfilling all assurances promised to the RTC employees during Praja Sankalpa Yatra despite facing serious financial crisis. MP Avinash Reddy said RTC employees of Rayalaseema region had a sophisticated medical facility following the inauguration of YSR Area hospital in Kadapa. He urged the people to extend their cooperation to the government in introducing more developmental activities in future.

District Collector CH Harikiran said that government has constructed YSR Area Hospital in 1.6 acres of land by spending Rs 3.8 crore and Rs 2 crore for providing medical facilities. He said 7 doctors, 27 staff and housekeeping employees working in the hospital. Kamalapuram MLA P Ravindranath Reddy and Mayor Suresh Babu were present.