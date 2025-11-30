Deputy CM enjoys live presentation of ‘Sargam 2025’

Visakhapatnam: Engrossed in a live presentation of the band, encouraging the concert performers, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan participated in ‘Sargam 2025’, the Indian Naval Symphonic Band, as chief guest. The Indian Naval Symphonic Band’s ‘Sargam 2025’ is a musical presentation organised to celebrate the Indian Navy’s heritage.

After reaching Visakhapatnam Airport from Hyderabad, the Deputy Chief Minister proceeded to Shaurya Eastern Naval Command Mess on Saturday evening. Pawan Kalyan along with his son Akira Nandan arrived at Samudrika to witness the live naval concert featured as part of the Navy Day celebrations under the banner ‘Sargam-2025’.

Following the presentation of the naval band, Pawan Kalyan felicitated the Indian Naval Symphonic Band performers.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister was received by District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad, Jana Sena Party leaders and naval officers at Visakhapatnam Airport.

Several admirers and JSP supporters arrived at the venue to get a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan and greet him.