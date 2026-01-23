Deputy CM inaugurates Kotappakonda-Kothapalem road

Guntur: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development K Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the newly constructed 8-km road between Kotappakonda and Kothapalem at a cost of Rs 3.9 crore at Kotappakonda on Thursday for the convenience of the devotees visiting the hill shrine. The road has been constructed with Panchayat Raj department funds.

With the completion of this road, travel difficulties of the devotees visiting Kotappakonda during Sivaratri will be reduced.

Farmers in the surrounding Kothapalem area and students commuting to Gonepudi School will also benefit from improved connectivity. Students of Gonepudi School met Pawan Kalyan and expressed their gratitude for providing better road facilities. They also submitted a request for additional amenities and a playground for the Gonepudi ZPHS.

After darshan of Lord Sri Trikoteswara Swamy, he inspected the proposed layout for the Giripradakshina pathway around Kotappakonda hill within the temple premises and instructed officials to expedite the planning and approval process.

Later, he visited the Vanavihari Deer Park along the Kotappakonda ghat road, personally fed the deer, interacted with forest officials, and reviewed the park’s facilities and tourist train arrangements.

Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla, SP B Krishna Rao, MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu, officials of various government departments were present.