Live
- Travelling with your baby?
- Wordsmith: DEATH
- Social Consciousness: The Cosmos as One Being
- Prayagraj to get new film museum
- Mystical tale that throws light on Shivpuri
- LP Record
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- The synergy of physical fitness and mental wellbeing
- Law of Spiritual Surrender
- CPI(M) in Kerala B-team of PM Modi: Congress
Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy hails CM for spending huge funds on education
Highlights
Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending huge amount of funds on education sector.
Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending huge amount of funds on education sector.
Participating as chief guest at Jagananna Animutyalu programme held at Nagaiah Kalakshetram on Saturday, he said so far the government spent Rs 60,329 crore on various educational schemes. Only through education poverty could be eradicated, he pointed out. District Collector S Shanmohan, MP N Reddappa, APSRTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and Mayor B Amuda were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS