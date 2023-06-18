  • Menu
Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy hails CM for spending huge funds on education

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy hailed Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for spending huge amount of funds on education sector.

Participating as chief guest at Jagananna Animutyalu programme held at Nagaiah Kalakshetram on Saturday, he said so far the government spent Rs 60,329 crore on various educational schemes. Only through education poverty could be eradicated, he pointed out. District Collector S Shanmohan, MP N Reddappa, APSRTC Vice Chairman Vijayananda Reddy and Mayor B Amuda were present.

