Deputy CM Mutyala Naidu inspects MGNREGS works

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu directed the staff of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to maintain quality standards in works.

The Deputy Chief Minister paid a surprise visit to examine the works at Devarapalli mandal here On Thursday. He inspected a road work being constructed in the mandal at a cost of Rs 4.7 lakh and made several suggestions to the authorities concerned.

The construction of the road should be undertaken only on the basis of the measurements given by the surveyor without causing any damage to the farmers' fields, he mentioned.

Mutyala Naidu instructed the officials to complete 220 works undertaken by the MGNREGS in Devarapalli mandal at a cost of Rs 12 crore at the earliest.

The Deputy Chief Minister was accompanied by YSRCP district women president Anuradha, field assistant Ramanamma and engineering staff.