Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Joins Gram Sabha in Mysuruvari Palle

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Mysuruvari Palle village in Railway Kodur mandal of Annamayya district to take part in a "Gram Sabha" meeting. This visit was part of a special event organized by the Department of Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, which held "Gram Sabhas" in all 13,326 village panchayats across Andhra Pradesh on the same day.

The goal of this initiative is to improve local governance by bringing people together to discuss important issues and development plans for their villages. During his visit, Pawan Kalyan spoke with the villagers, listened to their concerns, and talked about ways to make the village better.

Pawan Kalyan praised the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department for organizing this large event and highlighted the importance of villagers participating in these meetings. He encouraged them to be involved in decision-making to help improve their communities.

This statewide effort is a big step towards making sure that people in rural areas have a say in their development and that their needs are addressed by the government. Holding "Gram Sabhas" in every village on the same day helps connect local communities with the government more closely.