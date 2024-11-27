Live
Just In
Deputy CM seeks increase in estimates in NREGS works
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan appealed to the Union minister for rural development Shivraj Singh Chauhan to increase the estimates to undertake works of CC roads, drains, Anganwadi buildings, agriculture warehouses, and buildings for self-help groups taken up under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.
Submitting his proposals to the Union minister, Pawan Kalyan said that it is useful for the labourers if the budget was increased in the NREGS scheme. He thanked him for releasing Rs 2,081 crore wages under the scheme. He expressed happiness over the allotment of 59 projects as part of the construction of modern water sheds.
Pawan recalled that the state government has been promoting coffee gardens for the benefit of tribals.
As part of the NREGS, the poor people are given 90 days to build houses under PM Awas Yojana and they should be given 100 more days for their benefit. He appealed to the Union minister to take a favourable decision in this regard.
The scheme should be extended for the construction of compound walls for the cemeteries Panchayat offices, Dobhi ghats, health sub centres, and drinking water scheme for the benefit of the poor.
He said that priority should be given to the construction of rural roads.