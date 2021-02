Design panel members inspect Polavaram works

Amaravati: Polavaram Dam Design Review Panel (PDRP) members, including former chairman of Central Water Commission A B Pandya, former director of NHPC D P BHarhava, chief executive officer of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) Sh Venkataramana Gunturi, engineer-in-chief C Narayana Reddy and others along with irrigation secretary J Syamala Rao, SE E Narasimha Murthy, MEIL director Ch Subbayya and other officials inspected the progress of Polavaram project works on Friday.

The team inspected works of cofferdam, spillway bridge, gates, river sluice gates, fish ladder and spillway gallery also. The manel meeting will be held at Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, February 20.