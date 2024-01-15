Despite curbs, cockfights begin in erstwhile Godavari districts

Rajamahendravaram: Cockfights started on Sunday in various parts of the erstwhile Godavari districts on a large-scale. Politicians obtained unofficial permission to organise cockfights for three days starting from Monday in some areas.

Police of East Godavari and Kakinada districts have taken strict action to prevent cockfights for the past five days. But the situation changed drastically in Kakinada district from Saturday and in East Godavari district from Sunday.

Leaders of all parties jointly pressurised police to allow cockfights during the three festival days. Although this is common every year, politicians are said to be more supportive this time as it is election season.

People from Gokavaram, Rajanagaram, Mallisala, Korukonda, Madhurapudi, Srirangapatnam, Vadisaleru, Bommuru, Kovvur, Chagallu, Vadapalli, Jaggampeta, Gandepalli, Peddapuram and other places participated in cockfights. The cockfights on Saturday and Sunday were organised in small groups in various places instead of being organised at one or two places.

At Tadepalligudem, Pentapadu, Bhimavaram, Undi, and other places in the West Godavari district, political leaders were seen organising the cockfights openly. They said the fights were being conducted as per tradition and claimed that no betting has taken place. Pandals were installed in large numbers. However, at some places, betting involving lakhs of rupees was also witnessed. Gundata and playing cards will also be organised from Monday.

Last year, permission was not given due to differences and feuds between leaders at some villages and at mandal-level. But this time, the police are reportedly not paying attention to cockfights and other illegal events as all the parties including the ruling party leaders have joined hands to conduct cockfights.

Meanwhile, East Godavari district SP P Jagadeesh said that during the Sankranti festival, youth should participate in traditional sports instead of gambling.

On the other hand, badminton competitions were organised for two days at Kadiyam police station under the direction of South Zone DSP K Srinivasulu. Police also distributed prizes to the winners.

When The Hans India asked the East Godavari SP about cockfights in the district, he said that measures have been taken to prevent antisocial activities.

He also clarified that there was no political pressure on them to allow cockfights. He advised people to inform police if they find any anti-social activities taking place.