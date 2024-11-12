Live
Develop critical thinking, students exhorted
Guests and participants going through a painting exhibition at the Regional Children Science Congress 2024 that began in Visakhapatnam on Monday
Visakhapatnam: Stressing on the importance of nurturing young minds for a progressive and innovative India, ‘Regional Children Science Congress 2024’ was held here on Monday.
Organised by GITAM in collaboration with Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, the inaugural event featured a special painting exhibition, showcasing students’ creativity.
Speaking on the occasion, the institution’s in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof Y Gowtham Rao highlighted the role of responsible youth in building the nation’s future. He stressed that technology is a fusion of various sciences and urged students to understand their subjects and cultivate critical thinking skills for intellectual growth.
Distinguished guest Prof K S Krishna, a recipient of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award and Dean of the institution’s School of Science, underlined the value of observation in science, sharing that many scientific discoveries stem from curiosity-driven observations. He encouraged parents, teachers and society to support young talents to excel in their chosen fields.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi Hyderabad region assistant commissioner (in-charge) E Umapathi Reddy noted that this year’s event marks the first Children Science Congress held in Andhra Pradesh.
Highlighting the efforts of Navodaya Schools, which cater to rural youth, he expressed pride in the network’s growth that now includes 661 schools across the country.
As part of the Regional Children Science Congress 2024 that concludes on November 15, attendees will have an opportunity to participate in scientific lectures, lab visits and quiz competitions, enriching their understanding of science and innovation.