Development in Chittoor Neglected, alleges TDP

TDP district president P Nani speaking to media at party office in Chittoor on Wednesday
Chittoor: TDP district president P Nani on Wednesday said that the development of district has been neglected in the last two years due to political vindictiveness of YSRCP government against party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Nani slammed the ruling party for diluting all schemes launched during the TDP regime. Despite the assurances of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, like resuming the Chittoor Cooperative Sugars, Cooperative Dairy and other cooperative institutions in the district, no action has been initiated.

The promise of facilitating HNSS waters to the district was still not materialised. He alleged the YSRCP also failed to conduct district review committee meeting in the last 18 months. He maintained that YSRCP leaders were intentionally neglecting Kuppam Assembly Constituency as it belonged to Chandrababu Naidu. He exuded confidence the TDP would regain its past glory and the people would teach a befitting lesson to the YSRCP at the appropriate time.

