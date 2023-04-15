Development lags in Dhone constituency, says Lokesh

Dhone (Nandyal): Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh came down heavily on Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, who is representing the Dhone constituency, for least bothering to develop the constituency on all angles. Lokesh made these remarks while addressing a meeting in Dhone on Friday. He said most of the time Buggana was in Delhi seeking debts instead of being available to people in Dhone. He was fondly called as 'Appula Appa Rao,' said Lokesh.

Lokesh before continuing his padayatra from Gudipadu village in Peapully mandal paid rich floral tributes by garlanding the statue of 'Father of Constitution' Dr BR Ambedkar to mark his 132nd birth anniversary.

While continuing his padayatra up to Dhone from Gudipadu village, the residents of HR Palle, Pudoddi and Mandoddi villagers met Lokesh and poured out their problems being faced by them. The mango farmers said that there were incurred huge losses due to not getting minimum support price for their produce. They urged Lokesh to construct a storage godown so that they can store and sell crop after getting good demand. Lokesh said he will do the needful after the party comes to power.

After reaching Dhone, Lokesh said the YSRC leaders, instead of developing the constituency, were developing their own assets. He said corruption was prevailed in the constituency and sand, mines, liquor and other mafias are ruling the roost. Buggana and his followers have been threatening the crusher and mine owners. Buggana's nephew Gajendra Reddy was handling the illegal transportation of sand and other transportations, alleged Lokesh.

Apart from sand, liquor and mining, he said the YSRCP leaders have been forcibly encroaching the government lands. The party leaders have grabbed around 500 acres in survey no 870 in Burugula village of Peapully mandal. Similarly, Rs 5 crore worth land at Kamalapuram village in Dhone rural was encroached and constructed buildings in pond poramboku lands in Bethamcherla. In Bethamcherla, the leaders have eyed to grab 26 acres of endowments department land, he alleged.

He said after the TD party comes to power, they will develop Dhone on all fronts. "We will fill all ponds with the waters of Hundri Neeva, ensuring no shortage to drinking and irrigation needs," he said.

Spitting fire on the YSRC, Lokesh said that atrocities on SC community people are taking place on a larger scale. From Dr Sudhakar to Dr Atchanna, all were murdered in the hands of YSRCP party leaders, he said.

He further pointed out that the police were also victims in the government. Medical bills were also not being reimbursed. The teachers were assured to suspend the CPS within a week after the party forms the government but it is still pending. He further said that farmers also incurred huge losses due to spurious seeds, pesticides and fertilizers. He called upon the people to support the TD party at the ensuing elections and ensure its thumping victory.