Development of school, college buildings reviewed

Nimmakuru (Krishna District): Krishna district collector DK Balaji has emphasised the need to improve the infrastructure of the Nandamuri Lakshmaiah Venkata Ravamma Garla Smarana Residential Vocational (NLVRGSRV) School and College at Nimmakuru.

He directed the officials to prepare detailed proposals for constructing a new building, a girls’ toilet block, and for undertaking repairs to several existing structures within the campus.

He discussed the condition of school and college buildings with AP Residential Educational Institutions Society (APERIS) Secretary Mastanaiah over phone and urged him to sanction funds for new constructions and major repairs.

Balaji also reviewed Rs 10.87 crore worth of ongoing works in Nimmakuru, including a 7-km R&B road from Undrapudi Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple to Nimmakuru bus stop, sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3.10 crore. He enquired about the 30-bed hospital sanctioned for the village and was informed by DMHO Dr A Venkata Rao that it would be developed as a Community Health Centre (CHC). As of now one CHC in the Pamarru mandal, the second one has been sanctioned for Nimmakuru, and proper procedures were to be followed, he explained.

Additionally, the Collector reviewed the Rs 1.10 crore development plan for Sri Bujjeswara Swamy Sivalayam and instructed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials to expedite works related to BT roads, tank renovations, revetment, and bridge repairs. Collector Balaji was accompanied by Nimmakuru Sarpanch Durga Srinivas, Endowments Department Assistant Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, PR & RD EE Sudhakar Goud, R & B EE Lokeswara Rao, APERIS Deputy Secretary Suresh Babu, College Principal Lakshmi Kumari, School Principal Brahmaneswari and others.