Devotee rush at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple

Guntur: A large number of devotees participated in the auspicious Uttara Dwara Darshan of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on the occasion of auspicious Mukkoti Ekadasi on Tuesday.

At the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple located in Mangalagiri, the Lord granted Uttaradwara Darshan to devotees in the early hours of the Tuesday. The Lord, along with both consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, appeared on the golden Garuda Vahana at the northern entrance of the temple.

Thousands of devotees welcomed the lord with Harathis and devotion.

Temple authorities arranged special queue lines for the convenience of devotees. The entire temple was beautifully decorated with colourful electric lights.

Shanku Theertham will be offered to devotees using a right-spiralled golden conch for two days, on Ekadashi and Dwadashi.