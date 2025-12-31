Tackling corruption an urgent agenda in Koraput

Rayagada: Foryears, the erstwhile undivided Koraput district has silently carried the weight of public discontent, as allegations of corruption gradually shifted from hushed whispers to bold public discourse. What began as isolated concerns has today evolved into a sustained civic demand for transparent governance, responsible administration and institutional accountability.

Over time, public perception in Koraput has been repeatedly shaped by stories of disproportionate assets, commission-driven governance, suspicious contracts, lobbying networks and unchecked authority. Whether every allegation stands legally proven is not the immediate argument; what matters is that public trust has steadily eroded. When citizens consistently speak of misuse of funds, manipulation of postings, unexplained wealth and exploitation of welfare schemes meant for the poor, democracy must listen.

Koraput is culturally vibrant, resource-rich and socially sensitive. Massive funds flow into the region for tribal empowerment, infrastructure, health, education, livelihood and welfare. If even a fraction of the public allegations is true, corruption here is not merely financial offence; it is a moral betrayal of tribal rights, women’s dignity and development aspirations.

One of the most persistent public concerns has been the continuation of officers in the same jurisdiction for unusually long duration. This entrenches influence networks, weakens transparency and dilutes accountability. Good governance cannot thrive amid permanent power circles.

With time, another narrative strengthened allegations that several departments connected to public works, water resources, district mineral fund utilisation, rural development and infrastructure have been overshadowed by “commission culture”. If true, development is not being delivered; it is being traded. Welfare money exists to uplift lives, not upgrade lifestyles.

People recall past Vigilance actions, arrests and exposures -- yet believe the lessons were not truly implemented. Institutions do not lose credibility because corruption exists; they weaken when they fail to respond decisively.

Growing public concern has also revolved around alleged high-value assets, multiple properties, luxury vehicles and investments far beyond visible income. Whether proven or not, such narratives deeply wound public faith, especially in a region battling poverty.

Recent Vigilance figures reflect that monitoring concerns are not imaginary. The Koraput Division, Jeypore recorded 41 cases each in 2022 and 2023, a decline to 35 in 2024, and again 40 cases in 2025. Koraput consistently reported the highest number of cases, followed by Kalahandi which reported relatively higher figures with 7, 11, 9 and 7 cases, respectively over the four years. Rayagada registered 6, 2, 4 and 6 cases, while Malkangiri reported 1, 5, 2 and 8 cases. Nabarangpur recorded 8, 5, 8 and 1 cases, whereas Nuapada reported 6, 6, 2 and 5 cases during the corresponding years.

Not every officer is tainted. Many honest, committed and morally upright officers continue to serve Koraput with dignity. But honesty cannot breathe inside a polluted ecosystem unless systemic cleansing begins. Koraput seeks five assurances: Transparent and periodic transfer mechanisms; independent Vigilance scrutiny where allegations exist; public disclosure of development expenditure; stringent accountability in DMF and welfare scheme utilisation and protection for whistle-blowers.