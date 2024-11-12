Live
Just In
Devotee rush at Tirumala eases to take six hours for Sarvadarshans
The influx of devotees visiting the sacred temple of Tirumala has witnessed a decline, resulting in more manageable wait times for darshan. Currently,...
The influx of devotees visiting the sacred temple of Tirumala has witnessed a decline, resulting in more manageable wait times for darshan. Currently, devotees are being accommodated in ample compartments, with an average wait of four hours for free Sarva Darshan. For those without darshan tickets, the waiting time has been reduced to six hours, while devotees possessing special entrance darshan tickets are enjoying a swift darshan experience of just three hours.
On Monday, marked a notable day for the temple as 73,917 pilgrims made their way to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara. In a spirit of devotion, 25,161 devotees offered hair, contributing to the temple's rich tradition of service. Additionally, the offerings to the Lord in the form of cash donations were significant, with a total of Rs. 4.82 crores deposited in the hundi.
As the temple manages the flow of devotees, the improved waiting times are providing an enhanced experience for those seeking spiritual solace.